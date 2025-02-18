Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Trimmed by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after buying an additional 94,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 163,777 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

