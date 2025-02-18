Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,426,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,642 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $236,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 115.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 124,111 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $215.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

