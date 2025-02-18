NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 440 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $266.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $184.84 and a 1-year high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

