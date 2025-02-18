NTV Asset Management LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,150,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $453.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

