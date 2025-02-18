Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Boosted by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,477,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,577,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 257,758,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,348,477.50. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

OXY opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

