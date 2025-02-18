Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 1.9 %

Origin Agritech stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

