Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

Walmart, CRH, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, and Deckers Outdoor are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate primarily in the outdoor industry, including companies involved in outdoor recreation, camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, and other related activities. Investors interested in the outdoor industry may consider investing in these stocks to capitalize on trends in outdoor activities and consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.04. 14,096,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.31. 5,720,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,659. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,253,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,285. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average is $258.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.01. 2,262,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.79. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

See Also