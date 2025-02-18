Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $20.59 Million Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the period. Avanos Medical accounts for approximately 4.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $20,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 893,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 246,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Avanos Medical stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

