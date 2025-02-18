Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,477 shares during the period. Enpro comprises about 1.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Enpro by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPO opened at $192.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.06. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $197.94. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on NPO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

