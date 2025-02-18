Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856,051 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.5% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $635,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $600.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

