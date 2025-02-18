Pembroke Management LTD Has $1.09 Million Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Violet by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 157.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.18 million, a PE ratio of 119.89 and a beta of 1.49. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

In other news, President James Patrick Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 272,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,619. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Benz sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $834,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,071.38. This represents a 21.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

