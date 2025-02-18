Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Q2 accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Q2 were worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 199.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 108.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,392.95. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $907,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 340,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,135,718. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

