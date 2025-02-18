Pembroke Management LTD Sells 536 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,575,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LCI Industries by 22.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 374,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after buying an additional 68,682 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares in the company, valued at $47,016,270. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

