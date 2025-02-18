Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 58,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 62.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

