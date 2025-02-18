Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 4,109 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Braze by 18.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $228,502.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,787.88. This trade represents a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $128,123.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,710.40. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,210 shares of company stock worth $6,372,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Braze

Braze Trading Down 0.6 %

BRZE opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.