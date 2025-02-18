Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,294 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $296,713.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,599.28. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandip A. Kapadia sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,657.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,229.58. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,866. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

