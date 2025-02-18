Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.63 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 210.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $592,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,095.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.0 %

SYNA stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.45. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

