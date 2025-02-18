Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ICF International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of ICF International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 36.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

