Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after acquiring an additional 539,936 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after acquiring an additional 485,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 639.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 420,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,479,000 after acquiring an additional 363,863 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 158,665 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 102,715 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

NBIX opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $37,563.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $346,216.70. The trade was a 9.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,867,604.42. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,600 shares of company stock worth $34,348,261. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

