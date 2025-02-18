Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $8.52 Million in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in AAON by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after acquiring an additional 525,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 258.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,509,000 after buying an additional 151,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AAON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,615,000 after acquiring an additional 150,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 75.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $804,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,411.20. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,112 shares of company stock worth $2,196,563. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.