Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,920 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,193,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,417,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $586,657,000 after purchasing an additional 543,419 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $21,195,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 87,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.29. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile



Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

