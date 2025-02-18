Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,808 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 3.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $106,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.46, for a total value of $419,340.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,828.12. This represents a 23.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,725.40. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,811 shares of company stock worth $11,159,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $985.67 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,070.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $973.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

