Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 51,075 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,075 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $39,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 128,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in DraftKings by 238.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $9,765,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,122.16. This trade represents a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,163,742 shares of company stock valued at $47,082,888. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DraftKings from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

