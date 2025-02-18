PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

