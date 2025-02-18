Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after buying an additional 72,757 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

