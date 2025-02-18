Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.1 %

OSW stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,706.80. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.