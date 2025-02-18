Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

