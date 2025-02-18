Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Cut by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,736 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,078,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 152,118.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 258,601 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $22,173,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,882,000 after purchasing an additional 155,466 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

