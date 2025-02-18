Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,158 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,600,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,073,000 after buying an additional 346,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after buying an additional 297,035 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $637.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $239.66 and a 1 year high of $652.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

