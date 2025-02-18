Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 61,028 Shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP cut its position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,028 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MSG Entertainment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSG Entertainment by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

MSG Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

MSGE stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. MSG Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSG Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.66% and a net margin of 13.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Entertainment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSGE

About MSG Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.