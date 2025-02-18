Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Takes $4.97 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.