Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801,138 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,462,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 31.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,350,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,897,000 after purchasing an additional 560,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $510.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 154.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $525.15.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.50, for a total transaction of $32,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,688,365.50. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 828,991 shares of company stock worth $267,640,144. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.18.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

