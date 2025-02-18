Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield by 31.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,072 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 776,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 758,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 750,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
Brookfield Stock Up 0.8 %
Brookfield stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.