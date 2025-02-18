Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield by 31.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,072 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 776,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 758,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 750,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.8 %

Brookfield stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.