Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after buying an additional 632,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,244,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGK opened at $357.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.61. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.