Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 3,725 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,340,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,152,000 after purchasing an additional 245,324 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

