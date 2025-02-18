Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 4,045 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

