Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 246,163 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,851,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $178,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,553 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,331,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 86,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 64,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 145.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 466,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 276,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -159.55%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

