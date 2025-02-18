Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 106,714 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,732,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $206,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 103.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,105,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 166,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 84,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,339,480 shares of company stock worth $578,221,285 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $120.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

