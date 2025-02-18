Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,270 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 711,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $294,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,276 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

