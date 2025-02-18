Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,985,898 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,687,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,985,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $164,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,304 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.