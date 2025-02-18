Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $158,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.59. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

