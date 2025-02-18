Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 5,424 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

