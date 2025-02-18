Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 966 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $308.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.90. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

