Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.27 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

