Principal Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

