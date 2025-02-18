Principal Securities Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $751.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $761.58. The firm has a market cap of $295.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

