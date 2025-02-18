Principal Securities Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% during the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 254,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $8,888,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 2.8 %

PAPR stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.