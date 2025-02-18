Principal Securities Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NJUL stock opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

