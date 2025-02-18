Principal Securities Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 15.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 205.8% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $985.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,070.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $973.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,725.40. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,811 shares of company stock worth $11,159,073. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

