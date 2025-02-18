Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,782 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 86.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

